Young cyclist seriously injured during race in Mosgiel

A teenage cyclist was left in a serious condition after flying off his bike and launching head-first through a car window while racing in Mosgiel.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Dukes Rd on Saturday at 12.50pm after a cyclist crashed headfirst through a parked vehicle’s window.

The 16-year-old cyclist failed to see a car parked in the street and crashed into the back of the vehicle, propelling him head-first through the rear window.

He was involved in a race and travelling at speed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The teenager was transported to Dunedin Hospital by Hato Hone St John in a serious condition.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz