Youth driver three times over adult drink drive limit

A 17-year-old youth driving with four passengers while three times over the adult drink driving limit has been referred to Youth Aid, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the youth was pulled over in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 789mcg about 11.45pm on Saturday.

The breath alcohol limit for people older than 20-years-old is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, while those younger are subject to a zero-limit.

A 56-year-old woman who drove slowly up to a drink driving checkpoint about 1am on Sunday where she told officers she drank "too many wines" recorded a breath alcohol reading of 688mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 51-year-old man was stopped due to his erratic driving in South Rd about 5.35pm on Saturday.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 798mcg.

Both were given a summons to appear in court and were given 28-days driving suspension.

In South Road, about 6.40pm on Sunday, a 19-year-old was driving home from work and blacked out behind the wheel, crashing into a wall.

The man passed a breath test and was taken to hospital by his mother as a precaution.

On Friday evening, in an operation targeting anti-social road users, 27 vehicles were stopped to inspected by police.

Of those stopped, 23 were were ordered off the road and three were issued compliance notices for minor offences, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police also processed three other drivers for excess breath alcohol and were waiting on the results of an evidential blood test for a 58-year-old man who rolled his car on to its side after hitting a parked vehicle.