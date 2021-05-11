Enchanted forest works its magic

The painting.

This is the final painting of Stella Caulton’s NCEA level 2 art folio, which explores her theme of an enchanted forest.

The impressionist painters and Thomas Kinkade inspired her work and she has experimented with different lighting while also focusing on detail.

This painting is the last development of her idea, and shows a young girl encountering a grand

castle in the forest.

Throughout the art panels, the girl is venturing through the magical wood until she finally finds herself at this point.

Stella wanted this picture to look quite lively with all the animals and greenery in bloom, but

she also wanted to have a hint of mystery and wonder.