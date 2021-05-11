Enchanted forest works its magic

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The impressionist painters and Thomas Kinkade inspired her work and she has experimented with different lighting while also focusing on detail.
This painting is the last development of her idea, and shows a young girl encountering a grand
castle in the forest.
Throughout the art panels, the girl is venturing through the magical wood until she finally finds herself at this point.
Stella wanted this picture to look quite lively with all the animals and greenery in bloom, but
she also wanted to have a hint of mystery and wonder.