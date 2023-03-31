Pupils reimagine Shakespeare for theatre festival

Queen’s High School pupils Kit Speigel (left) and Lucy Grant perform a scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream during the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival yesterday at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Bard of Avon was alive and well in South Dunedin yesterday.

The Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival took place in Dunedin yesterday with performers from secondary schools from all over Dunedin treading the boards.

Yesterday there were 125 pupils from eight schools performing.

Overall the pupils performed 21 different scenes from Shakespeare plays.

They varied from Taieri College taking a scene from Twelfth Night and reimagining it into a New York ballroom scene, to Kaikorai Valley College playing out a scene from The Tempest.

Much of the direction was by pupils, helping their fellow pupils around the stage.

Scenes were either five or 15 minutes long.

The festival has been going for more than 30 years and the winners of the regional Dunedin final were set to be announced late last night.

The awards were judged by experienced drama teacher Lisa Allan and multifaceted theatre operator Karen Elliot.

Winners in the Dunedin finals will head to the national finals in Wellington at the beginning of June.