Global Insight: Asia-Pacific bubble 'big prize' for NZ

Forming an Asia-Pacific bubble should be the goal for New Zealand over the next 12 months, Professor Robert Patman says.

The international relations specialist believes a Trans-Tasman bubble would be a "big prize" for New Zealand as a global trading nation.

The next goal, in case a vaccine is not widely available within a year, should be trade and travel agreements with major trading partners that have the Covid-19 pandemic firmly under control, Prof Patman says.