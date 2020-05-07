Thursday, 7 May 2020

Global Insight: Asia-Pacific bubble 'big prize' for NZ

    Forming an Asia-Pacific bubble should be the goal for New Zealand over the next 12 months, Professor Robert Patman says.

    The international relations specialist believes a Trans-Tasman bubble would be a "big prize" for New Zealand as a global trading nation.

    The next goal, in case a vaccine is not widely available within a year, should be trade and travel agreements with major trading partners that have the Covid-19 pandemic firmly under control, Prof Patman says. 

