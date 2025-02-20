Global insight: Implications for NZ in Trump's Russia response

Donald Trump’s flirtation with Vladimir Putin is dangerous for New Zealand, Prof Robert Patman says.

Speaking on Global Insight, Prof Patman says the United States president’s weak response to the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine could endanger security in New Zealand’s backyard.

‘‘This is an extraordinary situation,’’ the University of Otago international relations specialist says.

‘‘If this so-called geopolitical partnership between Mr Trump's administration and Putin's authoritarian regime develops, it means Ukraine could lose territory and that means that the rule of law has been undermined internationally.’’

This could embolden Russia in its dispute with Japan over the Kuril Islands.

‘‘It has big implications for New Zealand's security, given the importance we attach to relations with Japan.

‘‘There's no certainty Mr Trump will come to the aid of Japan if Mr Putin puts pressure on Japan, just as there's no certainty in Europe now that Mr Trump will come to the aid of Europeans if Mr Putin expands his objective beyond Ukraine.’’

Prof Patman’s comments come in light of Mr Trump’s verbal attacks on Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, US secretary of State Marco Rubio’s suggestion of a geo-political partnership between the US and Russia, and US vice-president JD Vance’s assertion that Europe’s alleged censorship is more dangerous than Russia and China.

‘‘Transatlantic relations are now at crisis point,’’ Prof Patman says.

‘‘Why is it Mr Trump, the so-called strongman leader . . . Why hasn't he demanded that Mr Putin withdraw his troops to the internationally recognised borders of Russia?’’

Something ‘‘very, very odd’’ is going on, Prof Patman says.

‘‘Mr Trump has had a consistent soft spot for Mr Putin, going back to his first administration. He certainly repeats many of Putin's talking points, not just about Ukraine, but about NATO.’’