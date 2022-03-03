100 arrests; police investigation begins

The clean-up has begun following the protest in Wellington. Photo: Mike Scott

A total of One-hundred people have now been arrested in relation to the Parliament protest's violent end, with charges including arson, rioting and inciting violence.

An extra 11 people had been arrested today, Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters this afternoon.

A total of nine people had been charged with inciting violence and 78 with trespass or obstruction.

Meanwhile, police have begun the investigation phase following yesterday’s operation to move protesters off Parliament grounds and surrounding areas.

"Police have today established a crime scene around Parliament grounds and the surrounding area," a spokesperson said.

"The investigation will focus on identifying criminal offending related to the protest and occupation activity. Forensic investigations are under way to determine those responsible for the arson," they said.

A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.

"Police investigators have also begun the process of reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.

The spokesperson said they were working with the Wellington City Council to have the roads affected by the protest back to normal accessibility as soon as possible.

"The hard work continues. The investigation phase will last for as long as it needs to hold people accountable," he said.

Protesters 'mainly peaceful'

Protest spokesman Leighton Baker was pepper sprayed and arrested yesterday during the standoff with police. He was charged with obstruction and spent last night in custody.

The protesters were "mainly peaceful" and he said police were not justified in using pepper spay and, he claimed, batons.

"I got smacked in the side of the head with something," Baker told Newstalk ZB's Andrew Dickens.

"I just didn't think that would happen in New Zealand."

Asked if police had used excessive force, Chambers said the force used was necessary and proportionate to the actions they were facing. He confirmed that sponge bullets were fired at protesters yesterday.

The eight injured police officers admitted to hospital yesterday had all been discharged. Their injuries ranged from bumps and bruises, to bone fractures and head injuries.

Chambers thanked Wellington Free Ambulance for their support during yesterday's violent clashes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said yesterday's violence on Parliament grounds was a sight she never expected to see and the area today was something akin to a "rubbish dump".

The grounds would be restored as quickly as possible and being able to return and enjoy the area would be quite symbolic for the public, she said.

In total, 600 Police staff were involved and 50 firefighters. However, 40 Police officers were injured, and eight were admitted to hospital yesterday.

Ardern thanked police, fire and security staff, many of which were abused.

"To each of you, we say thank you. You were there throughout these events at great risk to yourselves. Many of you were abused, some were injured. But you put your personal safety aside, in order to look after others. And for that we are very grateful."