10,239 new cases, death in Otago-Southland

There are 10,239 community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 772 in the South and four new Covid-related deaths including one from Otago-Southland.

The Ministry of Health gave its daily case update by statement just after 1pm.

The new deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 258 and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.

Of these deaths being reported today, one person is from the Auckland region, two are from the Wellington region, and one is from the Otago-Southland area.

One of these people was in their 80s, and three people were in their 90s.

Two were men and two were women.

There are currently 848 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 58 are in ICU or HDU.

There are 28 people with Covid in Southern DHB hospitals.

"It’s encouraging to see the total number of cases in hospital, while slightly higher today than yesterday, remains considerably lower that the peak of over 1000 cases in hospital from five days ago. This reflects the decrease in hospitalisations across Auckland, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, some of the first regions to be affected by Omicron", the ministry said.

There are 772 new community cases of the virus in the South to report today.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (382), Auckland (1,886), Waikato (913), Bay of Plenty (617), Lakes (308), Hawke’s Bay (541), MidCentral (493), Whanganui (223), Taranaki (431), Tairāwhiti (135), Wairarapa (105), Capital and Coast (692), Hutt Valley (349), Nelson Marlborough (405), Canterbury (1,750), South Canterbury (199), Southern (772), West Coast (36); Unknown (2)