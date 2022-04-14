1089 new Covid cases in South, 32 in hospital

Photo: Getty Images

There have been 9563 new community cases of Covid-19 reported today, including 1089 in the South, as health officials voice concern at the high number of cases in the region.

There were 1148 new cases of Covid reported in Otago and Southland yesterday, one of just three regions where daily case numbers remain in the thousands.

The Southern DHB area was third highest again today, behind Auckland (1903 cases) and Canterbury (1617).

The Southern DHB's Covid-19 response lead Dr Hywel Lloyd said he remained deeply concerned at case numbers around the region, but particularly in Central Otago and Dunedin.

"Borders are also open. Even when we are on our Easter break we need to maintain social distancing and mask use."

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon there were 528 people in hospital, including 32 in the Southern DHB area.

Nationally, 28 people are being treated in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

There are 16 new deaths to report, though none in the South.

The latest deaths of people with Covid happened over the past 13 days, with 12 deaths in the past two days.

Two people were aged in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s, and four over 90. Nine were female and seven were male.

Five were from the Auckland region, four from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one from Lakes DHB area, one from MidCentral, one from Whanganui, and two from Canterbury.

The Ministry said a total of 547 people with Covid-19 had now died in New Zealand.

Hospitalisations

Cases in hospital: total number 528: Northland: 37; Waitemata: 84; Counties Manukau: 90; Auckland: 84; Waikato: 43; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 9; Tairāwhiti: 2; Hawke’s Bay: 11; Taranaki: 7; Whanganui: 4; MidCentral: 22; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 25; Capital and Coast: 7; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 42; South Canterbury: 4; West Coast: 1; Southern: 32

Case numbers declining nationally

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 8990 - last Thursday it was 11,791, the Ministry said.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases."

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (476), Auckland (1,903), Waikato (744), Bay of Plenty (410), Lakes (185), Hawke’s Bay (357), MidCentral (415), Whanganui (202), Taranaki (314), Tairāwhiti (78), Wairarapa (107), Capital and Coast (650), Hutt Valley (382) Nelson Marlborough (329), Canterbury (1,617), South Canterbury (199), Southern (1089), West Coast (103), Unknown (3)

Meanwhile, there were 61 new cases identified at the border today, reflecting New Zealand's relaxation on some travellers.

If you get Covid at Easter

People going away for a holiday this Easter weekend should have a plan in place should they contract Covid or are a household contact of a case, the Ministry advised.

People must self-isolate and likely remain wherever they test positive or become a household contact.

"There may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.

"If you have used your own vehicle to travel, you can travel back to your home to isolate, taking public health measures to ensure you don’t infect anyone on your way home - such as maintaining social distance and using self-service petrol stations.

"However, if you have used public transport or travelled between islands, you won’t be able to isolate at your home. So it is important you have a plan and the ability to isolate where you are holidaying, if you need to do so."

The Ministry said there are three actions everyone can do to help protect themselves and others this Easter weekend.

• Be up to date with vaccinations, including a booster if you’ve not yet had one. If you are planning to be away this long weekend, get boosted before you go.

• Wear a mask. Masks are still required in many indoor settings under the Orange traffic light setting. A good rule of thumb is to wear a mask in indoor public settings as we know that mask use halves the risk of spread of Covid-19. You must also wear a face mask on all flights and public transport, in taxi and ride-share services - unless you are exempt.

• Stay home and avoid others if you’re unwell, isolating or waiting for the results of a Covid test.

For guidance if you or someone you know tests positive or becomes a household contact, visit the Ministry of Health website.

For more information on mask use at Orange, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

The next release of Covid-19 data from the Ministry will be on Saturday.

- ODT Online