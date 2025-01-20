$11m of meth found in suitcase

Customs say a search found methamphetamine in vacuum-sealed plastic packages inside wet towels, packed among new clothing. Photo: Customs

An American woman has appeared in the Manakau District Court after about 31kg of methamphetamine was found in her checked-in suitcases at Auckland Airport over the weekend.

Customs said the 24-year-old United States national had arrived on a flight from San Francisco on January 18, and, following questioning, a Customs search found the drug in vacuum-sealed plastic packages inside wet towels, packed among new clothing.

The amount seized equated to close to 1.6 million individual doses, with a potential street value of up to $11 million, Customs said.

The seizure was estimated to have prevented up to $33 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand.

Customs manager Auckland Airport Paul Williams said the quantity of methamphetamine was a significant amount for a passenger to attempt to bring into the country.

"New Zealand is being targeted by transnational syndicates, with multiple couriers having been intercepted in 2025 already. I am pleased that Customs has chalked up another win again to prevent more harm in our communities."

The woman has been charged with the importation and possession for supply of a Class A Controlled drug, and has been remanded in custody to reappear in February.

Customs said anyone with suspicions about possible drug smuggling can contact the department confidentially on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.