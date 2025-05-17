$1.5m boost for Māori Wardens in Budget

A Māori warden overseeing one of the gates into Tuurangawaewae. Photo: RNZ

Māori Wardens will receive a $1.5 million funding boost in this year's Budget, which they say will ensure they're better equipped to keep communities safe.

The wardens are a group of volunteers that support communities with things like safety, security, youth training programmes and emergency management.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka said today's announcement reflected the important work they do, some of which involves "seriously remarkable" responsibilities around community safety.

"Māori Wardens offer a friendly face when times are tough.

"They've supported whānau nationwide for more than 150 years, providing training programmes for youth, food to those in need, and help in tough times like Covid-19 lockdowns and recent flooding events."

The extra funding would go towards volunteer transport and training, administrative support staff to coordinate services, and expanding services in some areas.

It brought their total annual funding to $2.7 million.

Māori Wardens trust chair Linda Ngata said they were delighted, and the funding would help them build their capability.

"It's wonderful to see the Māori wardens recognised for the work that they do.

"Māori Wardens are volunteers to start with, they work many hours, day and night, and in all kinds of weather.

"It'll certainly strengthen their relationship with not only the New Zealand Police, but other government agencies, the community they service, whānau."

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said the wardens held significant mana and were a calming presence in stressful situations.

"They are trusted community members who can help whānau, deter crime and allow Police to focus on their core functions.

"Today's announcement will help ensure wardens are supported to continue their important role, including at significant events like Waitangi Day and Poukai."