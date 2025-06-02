'I've had a wonderful life': Former PM turns 90

Jim Bolger in 2016. Photo: RNZ

Jim Bolger, who was the prime minister between 1990 and 1997, turned 90 on Saturday.

He reflected on the last nine decades of his life on Sunday morning - after having celebrated with a "big gathering" of family, friends, and neighbours.

On his political career, Bolger said the biggest issue was to get Pākehā to "face up to the reality that we owed Māori".

"We took big steps in the economy, and got the economy going, and all the rest, but the country and society is more than the economy," he said.

"Māori ... had been badly, badly treated by the early settlers, we owed Māori redress and change.

"I put that higher than managing the books, as it were, with the help of others, and of course you're always helped by others, but the Treaty principles and recognition that the early European settlers did not treat Māori fairly, I think was hugely important."

Bolger said he did not understand those, such as David Seymour - who had also been sworn in as deputy prime minister on Saturday - who "want to diminish the role of Māori in New Zealand".

"They were here first, they were here very much before everybody else, and they have been part of our history from that time on."

He said the current prime minister, Christopher Luxon, needed to tell Seymour "to shut up with his anti-Māori rhetoric" - and to thank Winston Peters for what he's doing in foreign affairs - "because I think he's doing that job well".

"Winston's a very interesting political figure, there's no question about it. He's certainly left his mark on politics in New Zealand."

Bolger said his Irish ancestry helped him engage emotionally and attitudinally with Māori.

"I sort of instinctively knew what it was like to be treated as second-class citizens, and Māori were treated as second-class citizens. And some people still want to do that."

Bolger grew up in coastal Taranaki, and said he was not taught "a single word" about the invasion of a pacifist settlement at Parihaka, but was taught about War of the Roses in England.

Reflecting on his life outside of his political career, he could not say what he was most proud of - "I think it'd be foolish to try and select one over another."

He began as a farmer - from helping his neighbour to milk cows at nine, to leaving Ōpunake High School at 15 to work on the family dairy farm, and owning his own near Rahotu at 27. He got married and moved to a sheep and beef farm in Te Kūiti two years later.

Bolger then joined the National Party and was an MP, the leader of the opposition, and then the prime minister after National won the 1990 general election.

He later became New Zealand's Ambassador to the United States, was elected Chancellor of the University of Waikato, and has been the chairman of a number of state-owned enterprises and other organisations.

Bolger was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee Medal in 1977, the New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal, the New Zealand Suffrage Centennial Medal in 1993, and was appointed a Member of the Order of New Zealand in 1998.

He also has nine children and 18 grandchildren.

"They were all important and very interesting positions to have, and I enjoyed it," Bolger said.

"When you get to 90, and reflecting back over my variety of positions I've had across the world, and the countries I've visited, which are without number, there's so many, that it's just been very fortunate.

"I've had a wonderful life with a wonderful wife and family, and it's all been good."

As for advice he would give to New Zealanders, Bolger said the main thing would be to listen to others.

"Don't try and dictate to them, listen to them, see what they're saying, see what their issues are, see what their concerns are, and then you might be able to make a sensible suggestion to help their lives.

"And if you approach it from that direction, you know, how can I help this person or that person, then I'm sure you'll be much more satisfied with your life, and hopefully, they will be better off."