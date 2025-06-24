Jury shown bloody scene as woman stands trial for mum's murder

Julia DeLuney at Wellington High Court. Photo: RNZ

Warning: This story contains graphic details

Photos of blood smeared over the hallway walls and pooling on the mattress and floor have been shown to the jury as the trial of Julia DeLuney, charged with killing her mother, continues.

Helen Gregory, aged 79, died at her Khandallah home in January 2024. DeLuney has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The Crown's case is that DeLuney, who first appeared in front of a judge and jury in the High Court in Wellington on Monday, attacked her mother, then staged the scene to make it look like she had suffered a fall from the attic.

Paramedics were the first on the scene.

Paramedic Andrew Cope told the jury this morning that paramedics had initially tried to resuscitate Gregory after observing facial injuries, but after checking for further injuries they had discovered a large open head fracture on the back of her head.

Cope said at this point they stopped resuscitation.

"Her injuries were incompatible with life," he said.

Cope said there was also a significant amount of blood on the floor.

The paramedics had been told that Gregory had fallen from the attic, where a photograph also showed blood smeared across the door frame and inside the cupboard.

Cope said items had also fallen over and were sprawling out of the cupboard below the attic.

Jurors were taken on an in-depth tour of Gregory's home through police scene photographs - taken after they had completed their scene examination - which utilized 360 degree camera technology.

The Baroda Street house is single-storey three bedroom home.

Detective Constable Kristina O'Connor from the Wellington Police told the court the home was tidy and organised.

The trial is in its second day in the High Court in Wellington, and is expected to take four to five weeks.