Human remains found at Wellington property

It's understood that human remains have been found at a property in the Wellington suburb of Ōwhiro Bay. Photo: RNZ

By Bill Hickman of RNZ

Human remains have been found at a property in Wellington's Ōwhiro Bay.

RNZ understands the remains were found by homeowner doing some gardening on Sunday.

At this stage it was unclear how old the person was, their gender or how long they'd been there.

Police said identification would take "some time".

"Anyone with information that may assist as to the identity of the remains and how they came to be at the location is encouraged to contact police," Detective Senior Sergeant Lee Underhill said.

Police officers were seen sifting through soil in the front yard of a Happy Valley Road property on Monday.

They said a team of officers - with at least one staff member in a hazardous materials suit - cordoned off the entrance to the address and worked at the scene throughout the day.

There were no police at the property earlier on Tuesday.

The owner of the property declined to comment and directed RNZ's enquiries to police.