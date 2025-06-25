Health NZ interim CEO appointed to role full-time

Health NZ CEO Dr Dale Bramley. Photo: Supplied / Te Whatu Ora via RNZ

Health NZ's interim chief executive Dr Dale Bramley has just been officially appointed to the top job for a three-year term.

Previously the National Director of Planning, Funding and Outcomes, Bramley stepped into the top job in February after the sudden resignation of the agency's founding chief executive, Margie Apa.

In announcing his appointment on Wednesday, Health NZ Commissioner Dr Lester Levy said Bramley's "expertise in driving performance and clinical quality aligned with Health NZ's strategic objectives".

"He is widely respected across the healthcare system as both a senior clinician and senior executive.

"His breadth of leadership experience, insights and expertise stand him in good stead to drive Health NZ's ongoing improvement as a high performing organisation that is focused on delivery, outcomes and enhancing patient experience."

A practising public health medicine specialist, he headed Waitematā District Health Board for more than 10 years, and also served as Chair of New Zealand's Health Quality & Safety Commission and as a member of the national health committee and national ethics committee.

Bramley, who takes over officially on July 14, said being able to focus on improving health outcomes for all New Zealanders would be "an absolute priority" for him.

"Our health system is blessed with incredibly skilled, highly trained and compassionate people.

"Working with them, we will aim to improve access to health services, promote health, and focus on delivering the very highest quality healthcare we can for patients, whānau and communities."

New CEO needs to be "clear with ministers" over funding - union

Public Service Association National Secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said Bramley's appointment came at "a very challenging time for health services".

"Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand has been starved of the funding it needs to deliver the better patient outcomes the government is demanding.

"We hope Dr Bramley is clear with ministers about how their decisions to fund tax cuts over properly funding the health system has impacted the health services New Zealanders expect from his agency."

The 24,000 health workers represented by the PSA were struggling to deliver for patients, she said.

"This must change if New Zealanders are to have confidence that the health system will be there for them when they need it.

"The PSA will continue to advocate for greater funding and looks forward to further making that case with Dr Bramley in his new role along with ministers."