Kiwis in Israel not taking option to leave: MFAT

RNZAF C-130J Hercules Aircraft departs RNZAF Auckland Base for the Middle East. Photo: NZDF/Jalesa Normani via RNZ

New Zealanders in Israel are not taking up the opportunity to leave, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

The message to New Zealanders in Iran and Israel has been to do everything they can to leave, if they can find a safe route.

But a MFAT spokesperson said the ministry was not receiving requests from New Zealanders in Israel seeking to depart.

"We arranged a land evacuation option for New Zealanders in Israel yesterday, however, no New Zealanders took up that option," they said.

A New Zealand Defence Force C130-J is enroute to the Middle East to assist New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel.

Where the plane will be based is not being disclosed for security reasons, but it is expected to arrive by Friday local time.

The plane is a contingency for when airspace in the region reopens.

The number of New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Iran is 139, while 110 are registered in Israel.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said there were "more coming out of the woodwork in Iran".

"But then [in] Israel, we're seeing a lack of desire to move, so we maybe should be focused far more on Iran's circumstances," Peters said.

Peters said New Zealanders in Israel wanted to "stay in situ" but noted their circumstances had changed.

Defence Minister Judith Collins reiterated the message for people to leave if they could.

"If people don't want to leave, they have to understand that we can't go in and get them out," she said.

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour said it was currently "very challenging" to get people out of Iran.

There were also ongoing disruption to phone and internet connectivity, although MFAT would continue to attempt to contact people registered with SafeTravel by phone, email, and WhatsApp.