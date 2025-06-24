GPs able to diagnose, treat ADHD from February

GPs and nurse practitioners will soon be allowed to diagnose and treat ADHD. File photo

GPs and nurse practitioners have been given the green light to diagnose and treat ADHD from February next year.

Currently, they require the written recommendation of a psychiatrist or paediatrician to start prescribing ADHD medications, which can takes months.

Medsafe and Pharmac announced a rule change, on Tuesday, following a long campaign from GPs and mental health advocates.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey applauded the "common-sense change" and said it would make a meaningful difference in many New Zealanders' lives.

"I have heard stories of many people with ADHD who have been unable to get a diagnosis and treatment in a timely manner because of long wait items and costs associated with seeing a specialist," he said.

"I want to acknowledge the many advocates with lived experience who have spent years pushing for this change."

Health agencies have set the start date at February 2026 to address potential supply issues related to methylphenidate, also known as Ritalin, and to give more time for workforce preparation.

Patients under 18 will be able to begin treatment with sign-off from a nurse practitioner working within a multidisciplinary setting as part of paediatric or child and adolescent mental health services.

In a statement, Medsafe group manager Chris James said the move would improve access to ADHD treatment for the public.

"We have a workforce of highly experienced general practitioners and nurse practitioners, a number of whom are already working closely with specialists to treat patients with ADHD. Implementing this change will mean they can do this work more quickly and efficiently without needing to wait for approval from a specialist."

James said it would be important to maintain a "high quality of ADHD assessment".

"We have been working closely with sector representatives to develop a clinical framework which will set out principles for diagnosing and treating ADHD, including the appropriate clinical care required of healthcare practitioners," James said.

Last year, Pharmac also removed the requirement for funded access to stimulant medicines to be renewed every two years and is funding a new ADHD medicine, lisdexamfetamine.