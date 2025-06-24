Fire damages Christchurch motel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Christchurch City, Anzac and Redwood stations were called to the blaze at Arthur’s Court Motor Lodge on Sherborne St, St Albans, at 1.28am.
A Fenz spokesperson told The Press no one was inside the unit where the fire broke out, but the motor lodge was evacuated.
Firefighters remained at the scene until just after 3am.
A police spokesperson said an officer was stationed there overnight, but there was no indication yet that the fire was suspicious.
One unit was significantly damaged, but no one was injured.
A neighbour told The Press he saw armed police arrive at the lodge last week and in the past year there had been at least 15 call-outs to the property.
-APL