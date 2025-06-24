Fire damages Christchurch motel

The fire broke out in a unit at the two-storey Arthur’s Court Motor Lodge. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A Christchurch motor lodge was badly damaged by a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Christchurch City, Anzac and Redwood stations were called to the blaze at Arthur’s Court Motor Lodge on Sherborne St, St Albans, at 1.28am.

A Fenz spokesperson told The Press no one was inside the unit where the fire broke out, but the motor lodge was evacuated.

Firefighters remained at the scene until just after 3am.

A police spokesperson said an officer was stationed there overnight, but there was no indication yet that the fire was suspicious.

The Arthur’s Court Motor Lodge. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Fire investigators were at the scene this morning to determine the cause of the blaze.

One unit was significantly damaged, but no one was injured.

A neighbour told The Press he saw armed police arrive at the lodge last week and in the past year there had been at least 15 call-outs to the property.

