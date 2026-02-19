19 assessed after Levin chemical incident

Nineteen people are being assessed following what Hato Hone St John describes as a chemical-related incident in Levin.

Firefighters set up decontamination gear at an industrial site on Hamaria Rd after reports of a gas leak.

Fire crews from Otaki and Levin are attending and a specialist crew from Palmerston North has been called in.

Hato Hone St John had 11 vehicles at the scene.

Police have cordoned off the area.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden told The New Zealand Herald he had been informed of the situation and understood emergency services were dealing with it.

“There has been no impact on residents,” he said.

Alliance Group's Levin meat processing plant is in Hamaria Rd.