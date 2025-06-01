Seymour reflects on past in first speech as deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour. Photo: RNZ

In his first public address since being sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister, Act leader David Seymour reflected on the past decade with supporters at a party event on Sunday.

Seymour took over the role from Winston Peters on Saturday.

The speech chronicled Act's journey from the political low point of the 2014 election to its current position in government.

Seymour recalled what he described as "the wicked old days" when Act's support hovered near 1 percent and survival seemed uncertain.

"Most of the time, it seemed bloody impossible," he said, referring to financial struggles, internal turmoil, and public scepticism that at one point left the party with just $7000 in its account.

He thanked longstanding supporters, including volunteers, donors, and former party leaders, acknowledging many by name. Seymour made particular note of John Banks' role in stabilising the party during a turbulent period and the personal support of figures like the late Lindsay Ferguson and donor Dame Jenny Gibbs.

His also used his first speech to take a swipe at the Opposition, and said his party was Labour's worst nightmare.

Seymour likened early political hardships to the experience of being a long-shot contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

He highlighted Act's role in the current coalition government and the work done by MPs on policies covering firearms law, property rights, health and safety reform, and education.

Seymour closed his remarks by reaffirming Act's commitment to its founding principles, quoting Edmund Hillary saying "This today is only base camp".