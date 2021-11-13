175 new Covid cases, including one in Taupo

There are 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, including one in Taupō, announced this morning.

The Ministry of Health said today's cases include five in Taranaki first announced on Thursday but today officially added to the case numbers.

Most are in Auckland (159). Eight are in Waikato, five in Taranaki, two in Northland and one in Lakes (Taupō).

There are also two cases at the border, one of which is historical.

There are 93 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU or HDU. The number of people in hospital is up from 85 yesterday.

The average age of those in hospital is 51.

All those in hospital are in Auckland hospitals - North Shore (25), Waitakere (2), Middlemore (30) and Auckland (36).

There are no unexpected wastewater detections.

There are 5371 cases so far in this outbreak.

Sixty-five of the cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community. Ninety-seven of today's cases are yet to be epidemiologically linked.

Of the Taupō situation, officials said: "As has been previously advised this morning, Toi Te Ora Public Health has notified the Ministry of a positive COVID-19 case in Taupō.

"The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week.

"Interviews are continuing today to determine any links to known cases.

"Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest. Potential locations of interest will be notified on the Ministry's website.

"The person's four household contacts are being tested today.

"There is additional testing capacity in and around Taupō today and we urge anyone who may have symptoms, however mild, to visit one of the sites and get a test."