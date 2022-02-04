209 new community Covid cases

There are 209 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and another 64 cases reported at the border.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said there were nine people in hospital with Covid-19, with one in intensive care. There are two in Rotorua, one in Hawkes Bay and one in Christchurch, with the rest in Auckland hospitals.

Today's new community cases were in Northland (21), Auckland (99), Waikato (51), Rotorua (15), Bay of Plenty (15), Hawke's Bay (3), Tairāwhiti (4), MidCentral (1).

There were also three cases in the Marlborough region - all known close contacts of previously reported cases - that will be added to tomorrow's numbers.

Of the 51 cases in the Waikato today, less than half have been linked to previously reported cases.

Eighteen of these cases are based in Hamilton, one is in Matamata and the others are still under investigation, the Ministry said.

The 15 cases in the Bay of Plenty include six in Tauranga and nine in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The Ministry said there had also been a case in a resident at Radius Lexham Park aged residential care facility in Katikati.

The case is linked to a previous case in a staff member at the facility who tested positive late last month. All residents have been self-isolating and daily Rapid Antigen Tests are being carried out for all staff and residents.

The 21 Northland cases include 12 cases in Kerikeri, five in Hokianga and four in Whangārei. Thirteen of the 15 cases in Rotorua have been linked to previous cases.

Today's 64 cases at the border included travellers from Israel, USA, Australia, UK, Pakistan, India, Italy, France, Sri Lanka, Oman, Japan, Egypt, Portugal, the Netherlands and Bangladesh.

There have now been 16,901 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

The Ministry said Māori across Aotearoa will today reach 90 percent first dosed. There were just 142 doses needed to reach the milestone this morning.

There were 870 first vaccine doses, 1817 second doses, 4501 paediatric doses and 45,931 booster doses.