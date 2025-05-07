Convicted killer Mark Lundy leaves prison

Mark Lundy. Photo: RNZ

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

Convicted double murderer Mark Lundy has been released from Tongariro Prison.

He was granted parole last month, but the date for his release from prison was suppressed until noon on Wednesday. Corrections confirmed he had left about 6am.

Where he would live and who he would live with were also suppressed.

The now-66-year-old has always maintained his innocence, after twice being found guilty of killing his wife Christine and daughter Amber in their Palmerston North home in August 2000.

He was arrested in early 2001 and, apart from 18 months when he was on bail awaiting his retrial, has been in custody since. Lundy was sentenced to a 20-year minimum term and was eligible for parole in 2022.

Mark Lundy left prison in darkness. Photo: RNZ

Before last month's Parole Board decision to release him, he had appeared before the board twice previously, but was ordered to remain in jail.

On his release, Lundy would be under strict conditions. He has been banned from entering Manawatū, meaning he cannot visit his wife and daughter's graves, and he cannot talk to media.

He also cannot enter Rangitīkei, Hastings or Nelson and would be electronically monitored.

Lundy cannot possess or use alcohol or drugs, and can be tested any time. He cannot contact registered victims or their families; and he has to tell his probation officer of any intimate relationship or any work he finds.

He is banned from social media, internet dating sites and accessing pornography, and must make available to probation internet-capable devices or passwords.

Because he is serving a life term, he can be recalled to jail at any time.

Lundy's supporters, known as FACTUAL (For Amber and Christine, Truth Uncovered about Lundy), have stood by him for the past 25 years and were hoping he would have his name cleared by the CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission).

The group said Lundy filed his case with CCRC four years ago.

The Parole Board will meet him again in October to monitor his progress.

How events unfolded

- August 30, 2000: Christine and Amber Lundy's bodies are found in their Palmerston North home by Christine's brother Glenn Weggery.

- September 2000: Christine and Amber's funeral is held in Palmerston North.

- November 2000: Police say they know who killed the pair and they had "one main suspect".

- February 2001: Mark Lundy is arrested for the murders.

- March 2001: He is denied bail at a court appearance.

- February 2002: His trial begins in the High Court at Palmerston North.

- March 2002: Lundy is found guilty of the murders. The jury returns its verdict in less than six hours. A crowd outside the courthouse cheers the news.

- April 2002: He's sentenced to life in jail, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

- August 2002: The Court of Appeal rejects Lundy's appeal against his convictions, but partially accepts a Crown appeal against the non-parole sentence, raising it to 20 years.

- November 2012: Lundy's legal team, then led by high-profile London lawyer David Hislop, KC, files an appeal with the Privy Council in London.

- February 2013: The Privy Council agreed to hear the case.

- June 2013: The appeal is held in London.

- October 2013: The Privy Council quashes Lundy's convictions and orders a retrial. After a hearing in the High Court Lundy is released on bail to a location that is suppressed.

- February 2015: Lundy's retrial commences in Wellington.

- April 2015: He is again found guilty after 16 hours of jury deliberations. His life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years is reimposed.

- October 2017: The Court of Appeal hears Lundy's appeal against his convictions.

- October 2018: That appeal is dismissed.

- August 2019: The Supreme Court then hears Lundy's case.

- December 2019: It too dismisses Lundy's appeal.

- 2021: Lundy files with the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

- August 2022: Lundy is eligible for parole, but is denied a release from prison by the Parole Board.

- May 2023: The Parole Board again rejects Lundy's application for release.

- April 2025: Lundy is granted parole and told he'll be released from prison in May.