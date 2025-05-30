ACC chair Tracey Batten resigns

ACC Minister Scott Simpson. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

The chair of the Accident Compensation Corporation has resigned.

The government in March last year had confirmed plans to reappoint Tracey Batten for a further three-year term ending in 2027.

ACC Minister Scott Simpson thanked for her six years of leadership and wished her well.

He said the organisation is confronting challenging issues, including significant financial ones.

He expected to announce a turnaround plan for the organisation in the next few months.

Batten's resignation takes effect from June 11, with deputy David Hunt stepping in as interim chair.