Eye surgeon to be released from prison, unable to enter Canterbury

Ian Dallison. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch eye surgeon who was sent to prison for attempting to kill his landlord will be banned from entering the Canterbury region after he is released next month.

After being declared bankrupt on August 4, 2022, prominent doctor Ian Dallison stormed into the Lyttleton home of Alberto Ceccarelli and attempted to shoot him while he was eating dinner with his wife, Antje Schmidt.

Dallison was jailed for almost seven years in 2023. He will be released in June.

Dallison had been in an intimate relationship with District Court Judge Jane Farish at the time of his attack on Ceccarelli and Schmidt.

He was armed with nine guns and 167 rounds of ammunition when he drove to the St Davids St home of his victims, the police summary of facts showed.

The full parole board decision released on Friday states Dallison’s risk can be managed in the community until his sentence ends, the NZ Herald reported.

He will be released to an address in Marlborough and be electronically monitored.

He is not allowed to enter Canterbury unless he has prior written approval from a probation officer.

Dallison's other parole conditions state he cannot contact his victims or have firearms or ammunition. Dallison also cannot “engage or have any role in the affairs” of any business, trust, company or other entity, unless he is given permission by a probation officer.

-Additional reporting RNZ