Timaru brings best-tasting tap water title back south

The winning water is drawn from a shallow well next to the Ōpihi River. Photo: Creative Commons / Wiki

Timaru District Council's Seadown water supply has been crowned the best tasting tap water in New Zealand in the 2025 IXOM National Water Taste Test competition.

Four New Zealand district councils were vying for the coveted title, including the reigning champions, Rotorua Lakes District Council.

Mayor of Timaru, Nigel Bowen, was delighted with the result.

“It is really good water, it’s from a shallow well next to the Ōpihi River, so a really good source water and there’s not a lot of treatment, a little bit of chlorine and ultraviolet.”

It’s the third time Timaru’s water has taken out top spot, he says, but this is the first win for the Seadown water scheme.

The scheme covers 450 households, and farm stock, but also the airport, so visitors can sample for themselves when they land, he says.

“Come to Timaru and try the best water in the country,” he said.

Photo: RNZ / Samantha Gee

Water Industry Operations Group of New Zealand chairperson Joshua McIndoe said the finalists were judged on four criteria: colour, clarity, odour and taste.

He said the water from Rotorua and Taupō were both from surface water catchments, while Timaru and Waimakariri were both bore water supplies.

"That just shows no matter what the source there is a great treatment process to produce really good quality water."

He said the competition was a way of showcasing the work operations staff were doing to produce safe, compliant and good tasting, quality drinking water.

McIndoe said it was a tough competition, as drinking water quality was high across New Zealand.

One of the judges, IXOM technical specialist Rachel Oxtoby was impressed with each of the samples.

"This is a tough call. They are all really clear, really crisp, not too much in the way of earth tones, chlorine, or odour. It's hard."

It was also a difficult decision for judge Jean Calderon of Water Industry Operations Association of Australia.

"They are all delicious, it's interesting. I thought there would be more differences in the odour. It's going to be a tough call."

Water Industry Operations Group executive officer Craig Hiddleston identified at least one notable sample.

"There's definitely three that are very similar and one that stands out, but not in a good way."

Sprig and Fern Brewing Company owner Tracy Banner has been judging beers and ciders for several decades, but it's the first time she's judged water.

"I've just literally come back from judging the World Beer Cup in Indianapolis and from there I went to Melbourne and judged the annual Australian International Beer Awards and I was so thrilled to be invited to come and judge water because it is actually a real interest of mine."

Banner tasted the water in her Richmond brewery every day to check its quality and said while beer and water tasting were not dissimilar, the latter had proven more difficult.

"It was so hard, there were four fantastic finalists who were deserving... it was more difficult than judging beer.

"I think it's easier to score on the clarity and the colour than the aroma and the flavour, because they were so close."

