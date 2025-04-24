$30m of cocaine found in container in Auckland

More than 75 packages of cocaine wrapped in cellophane were located in bags. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

An investigation has been launched after a worker stumbled upon close to $30 million worth of cocaine while unloading a shipping container in Auckland.

Police were called to a Mount Wellington business on Carbine Rd on Wednesday afternoon, after five duffle bags filled with bricks of cocaine were found among building materials.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Darvill, of Auckland City CIB, said more than 75 packages of cocaine wrapped in cellophane were located in the duffle bags.

"An investigation between police and customs is now under way following yesterday's seizure," he said.

"The joint investigation will focus on the movements of the container and its eventual destination.

Five duffle bags stacked with bricks of cocaine were found in Mt Wellington. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

"What we do know is that the container transited through Central America in late March 2025 on its way to New Zealand.

"This is a significant find and will put a noticeable dent in the availability of this illegal drug in the district and the harm caused by it."

Customs' acting investigations manager Rachael Manning said they were working with police to prevent illegal drugs from reaching communities.

"We will continue to provide intelligence and investigative support to our police partners to identify and hold those responsible to account."

No arrests have been made and at this stage, police are not releasing any further details as investigations remain ongoing," Manning said.