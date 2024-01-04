'Absolute miracle': Man saved after spending night in the ocean

The man fell overboard while near the Alderman Islands. Photo: Getty Images

A man has been saved after spending nearly 24 hours in the water at sea off Whangamatā, using the reflection from his wristwatch to signal for help.

The man set off on a solo fishing trip on January 2 aboard his 40-foot boat, with plans to return the following day, Whangamatā Police Sergeant Will Hamilton said.

But the trip turned to disaster near the Alderman Islands when the man fell overboard after hooking what he suspected was a marlin. He was about 30 nautical miles or 55km off the North Island.

Unable to catch the idling boat as it drifted out of reach, the man tried to swim to the Alderman Islands, but was dragged away by the currents, Hamilton said.

"He endured a cold night in the ocean, too exhausted to keep swimming."

During his time in the water, even a shark came to "have a sniff", before leaving.

The man’s fate took a miraculous turn about 2pm the following day, when three fishermen near Mayor Island noticed an unusual reflection on the water.

When they investigated, they found the man in the water, who had been desperately trying to get their attention by reflecting the sun off his watch.

The rescuers plucked him from the water, immediately alerted police and set course for Whangamatā Marina.

"It is an absolute miracle the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal," Hamilton said.

"Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen that retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome."

The man was hypothermic and exhausted when he was returned to land, where a St John ambulance crew was waiting to treat him.

"The boaties did an absolute stellar job and without a doubt saved this man’s life."

In a note to police, the man said he wanted to go on record to thank "Mike, Tyler and James" for rescuing him, along with all the emergency services involved.

It’s not known where the man’s boat has ended up.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre has been advised of the last-known direction, fuel on board and speed, so navigation warnings can be issued.

Boaties are asked to report any sightings of empty powered vessels.

"Few stories end the way this one did, and police cannot thank the eagle-eyed trio enough for making the call to investigate something that looked out of the ordinary," Hamilton said.

"The boat may be missing, but the fisherman still has his watch."