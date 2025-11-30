Air NZ's A320 aircraft return to normal service after grounding

About 6000 aircraft from the Airbus A320 family were affected by the issue. File photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Air New Zealand's Airbus A320 aircraft are returning to normal operations, after receiving software updates during a global recall.

About 6000 aircraft from the Airbus A320 family were affected, after a recent incident revealed that intense solar radiation could corrupt elements of the planes' flight control systems.

Air New Zealand chief safety and risk officer Nathan McGraw said 27 flights were cancelled during the weekend and thanked customers travelling over the weekend for their patience.

"We know changes to travel plans are frustrating and we are grateful for the understanding shown to our teams, as they worked to minimise disruption, complete the updates as quickly as possible and keep people moving wherever they could," he said.

McGraw said the airline expected no "ongoing impact" from the weekend's disruption.

Jetstar cancelled about 90 flights, but confirmed earlier today that all software upgrades had been made and the planes had returned to service

Air New Zealand's affected customers are able to make one free change within seven days of their original travel date, hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months or request a refund, including for non-refundable fares.

Jetstar said their teams were working on options and were contacting affected customers directly.