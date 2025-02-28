All Black clocked speeding 60kmh over limit: court documents

Caleb Clarke. Photo: Getty Images

Court documents released today reveal more details about the dangerous motorbike ride that landed All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke in trouble with the law.

The police summary of facts show he evaded officers and was being tracked by the Eagle helicopter when he ran a red light and was clocked speeding at 110kmh in a residential area.

Through his lawyer, Clarke admitted to driving dangerously and failing to stop in the Auckland District Court on Monday, shortly afterwards releasing a statement that he was "extremely apologetic and embarrassed".

He said he made an error of judgement while riding his motorbike in Auckland last year.

According to court documents, on December 3, shortly after midnight, police noticed a motorbike travelling above the 80kmh speed limit on State Highway 16, towards Western Springs.

"The defendant was sighted by police travelling above the speed limit. Police signalled the defendant to stop by using lights and sirens. The defendant increased his speed to evade police and made no attempts to pull over," police said.

Clarke then took the Great North Rd off-ramp and continued driving at speed towards Blockhouse Bay.

"Great North Road is a residential area with a posted speed limit of 50kmh, and it is flanked by numerous driveway and side streets," police said.

"The defendant was travelling at approximately 110kmh. The defendant continued to evade police and at the intersection of Rata St and Binsted drove through a red light."

Police said the Eagle helicopter tracked Clarke until he dismounted his motorbike on Great North Rd and "was apprehended without incident".

They said Clarke told officers he panicked and that was why he did not pull over.

On Monday, Clarke's lawyer Rowan Butler requested a discharge without conviction.

He was due to be sentenced in June and the dangerous driving charge carries a penalty of three months in prison or a fine or six months disqualification from driving.

Clarke, 25, is a winger for the Blues and the All Blacks. He is the son of former All Blacks midfielder Eroni Clarke.

He has played 28 tests for New Zealand since making his debut in 2020 and was part of the 2023 World Cup squad.

Earlier, the Blues said they were aware of a driving incident last year involving Clarke.

"Caleb has taken full responsibility for his actions and the matter is now subject to an employment process."