Friday, 18 October 2024

Another serious workplace accident reported in Chch

    File photo: NZ Herald/file
    A person has been seriously injured at a workplace in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby.

    Emergency services were called to a commercial premises in Branston Street at about 8.20am on Friday.

    St John said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    It was the third workplace incident in Christchurch in just three weeks.

    On Tuesday, a person was found dead at a commercial premises on Carmen Road, also in Hornby.

    Near the start of the month, a person died at an industrial site in Harewood.

    RNZ