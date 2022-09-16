Ardern in London to meet King Charles ahead of Queen's funeral

Jacinda Ardern in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in London ahead of the Queen's funeral. She will also view the Queen's casket which is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall over the next three days.

"At this stage, certainly it is my intention to pay my respects as the Queen lies in state.

"I feel very humbled at the opportunity to be here on behalf of New Zealand, to be a part of what is a very sad but very historic occasion here, and so I feel a great weight of responsibility being here for New Zealanders at this time."

Ardern is also expected to have an audience with King Charles, Prince William, and new British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Arden said while the details of her audience with the King were still being worked out, she was likely to get one on one-time with the King during a meeting of the realm nations.

"In that first opportunity to see the King face-to-face, I'll simply share the sorrow that New Zealand has and pass on our deepest condolences. At the end of the day, although this is a period of transition for him, he has also lost his beloved mother ... and for New Zealand, that's first and foremost for us."

She said the King had a deep "interest in New Zealand, very genuine love for New Zealanders and I have no doubt that that will only continue".

In the few hours since she landed in London, Ardern said she had seen the "sheer scale" of the effect of the Queen's death on the British people.

"This is a nation in mourning."

The Floral Tribute Garden for Queen Elizabeth at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace. Photo: RNZ / Corin Dann

Ardern said she would never understand how the Queen gave her entire life to duty.

"I do feel very lucky to have met her and very aware that she will be the last Queen of my lifetime, and so that sits with me as well.

"She was unique, she was a queen who knew war, she knew great tragedy, and yet she also had, from what I observed, a fair sense of humour as well.

"She was a mother, a grandmother, loved her family deeply, and you even got that sense just in the conversations that you had with her, but also very stoic. And I think that probably comes with having gone through as much as she did."

She also reiterated her position about the future of the monarchy, saying "I do believe that New Zealand will become a republic in my lifetime", but there was not a "sense of urgency from New Zealanders" and her government was not pursuing it.

She said there would be "a time and a place" for the debate, but for now, it was about remembering the Queen.

As for meeting Prince William, she said he came to New Zealand after the 15 March shooting in New Zealand's time of need.

"The Prince of Wales has always been there for New Zealand in its time of grief ... and so this is a time for us to be there for him and his family too."

She said the meeting with Truss, whilst focusing on the Queen, would also cover issues of Ukraine and trade.

Ardern would not be drawn on British media speculation that the King may stage a visit to Australia and New Zealand. But she said the royals were always welcome in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Defence Force contingent will be part of the funeral, including those who will march in honour of Her Majesty as part of the funeral arrangements.