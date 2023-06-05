Ardern says honour for all of us

Jacinda Ardern. PHOTO: NZ HERALD

A queen, a former prime minister, two champion rugby players — and their former coach — are among those honoured for the King’s Birthday and coronation.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern took the highest honour given to a New Zealander, being named a Dame Grand Companion.

Dame Jacinda, who resigned in January after five challenging years in office — which included the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the Covid-19 pandemic — described her honour as humbling.

"So many of the things we went through as a nation over the last five years were about all of us rather than one individual ... for me, this is a way to say thank you to my family, to my colleagues, and to the people who supported me to take on the most challenging and rewarding role of my life."

The only higher honour awarded was for Queen Camilla, who was made an additional member of the Order of New Zealand.

The Order of New Zealand is the country’s most prestigious honour and its membership is limited to 20 living people.

Black Ferns co-captains and Women’s Rugby World Cup champions Ruahei Demant and Kennedy Simon were recognised in the honours, as was their coach, Sir Wayne Smith.

The co-captains, as well as White Ferns cricket former skipper Amy Satterthwaite, became Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Sir Wayne, who is also a former All Blacks coach, was among six new knight and dame companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Honours were spread widely across Otago and Southland.

University of Otago Emeritus Prof Alison Cree became a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to herpetology, particularly tuatara.

Oral pathology Emeritus Prof Alison Rich, also from Otago University, was named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

ONZM recipients with Otago links included columnist Colin James and Dunedin Sound pioneer Doug Hood.

Other knights and dames were Pumanawa Kaiarahi o Aotearoa Leadership NZ founder Jo Anne Brosnahan; paediatrician, researcher and Pacific children’s health advocate Dr Teuila Percival; former Secretary of Defence and State Services Commission deputy commissioner Helene Quilter; Supreme Court judge Stephen Kos; and Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, Te Matatini and Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa chairman Selwyn Parata. Sir Selwyn, of Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tahu, said he was humbled and elated.

Others honoured today include former government minister and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel who was among 13 Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit recipients.

Journalist Nicky Hager accepted his ONZM honour on behalf of people who had helped him, especially whistleblowers.

— The New Zealand Herald and staff reporters