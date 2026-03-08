Ardern supports grant targeting cervical cancer in Pacific

Former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern on a visit to the Pacific. Photo: SUPPLIED

More than $5 million has been granted for a programme to eliminate cervical cancer across the Pacific, with the support of former Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern.

The University of Auckland has found the incidence rate of cervical cancer is up to nine times higher in the Pacific Islands than in Australasia.

It said cervical cancer is a largely preventable disease but remains a leading cause of cancer death among Pacific women, prompting the university to support the rollout of safe initiatives across the Pacific.

The Matariki Fund has granted $5.1 million for a programme to eliminate cervical cancer in the area.

The fund, administered by Ardern, is supporting the programme by expanding access to new and existing locally led cancer prevention initiatives for more people.

Ardern said Pacific women were disproportionately affected by a disease that could be eliminated.

"There is such excellent leadership within the region - this funding is simply about supporting them to save lives with solutions that should be available to everyone."

Run through University of Auckland's Centre for Pacific and Global Health, the programme will focus on the Cook Islands and Niue.

Professor Sir Collin Tukuitonga said cervical cancer was preventable, yet too many Pacific women continued to die from it.

The programme aligns with the WHO Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer by supporting countries to achieve the "90-70-90" targets by 2030.

This means aiming to achieving 90% of girls aged 15 years receiving the HPV vaccine, 70% of women screened by age 35 years, and again at 45 years; and 90% of women with pre-cancer and invasive cancers treated.

"This investment allows Pacific countries to work together - sharing expertise, strengthening systems, and supporting women leaders - to achieve elimination," Tukuitonga said.

It would also look to facilitates timely diagnostics to enable treatment for pre-cancerous lesions and invasive cancer.

Professor Judith McCool, head of the School of Population Health and co-director of Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa, said the funding enabled sustainable, system-level change.

"This grant allows us to move beyond isolated interventions to a truly collaborative, Pacific-led approach.

"By strengthening leadership, governance, and regional partnerships, we are building the foundations for long-term health equity."