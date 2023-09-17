Bar worker forced to knees and gun pointed at her head

Wapiti Sports Bar manager Anton Rogers-Williams. Photo / Alex Burton

A group of robbers armed with guns, hammers and crowbars burst into an Auckland bar, then marched a staff member to a back office, forced her to her knees and demanded she open a time-delayed safe while pointing a firearm at her head.

The bar manager says he is grateful none of his staff were physically harmed during the early-morning aggravated robbery, which left staff terrified and fearful to return to work.

It is the latest in a string of armed robberies which police believe may be linked.

Anton Rogers-Williams, manager of the Wapiti Sports Bar in Pt Chevalier, says he hasn’t been able to sleep since hearing news of the robbery in the early hours of Saturday.

He was not present during the armed incident, but five staff had just cleaned up for the night and turned off all lights in the bar.

“Eight guys wielding guns, hammers and crowbars just rushed through the doors and went straight for the staff members that were inside,” he told the Herald.

Rogers-Williams said the robbers escorted the duty manager to the bar’s office and instructed her to open the time-delayed safe while pointing a gun at her head.

“They had her on her knees and were getting more and more aggressive while the safe was on a three-minute timer before it could be opened,” he said.

Once the safe was opened, the armed criminals grabbed a rubbish bin from behind the bar and loaded bundles of cash into it.

“It took them about 30 seconds to leave our safe completely bare and leave,” said Rogers-Williams.

The robbers loaded up the bar float, gaming float, banking for the past few days, petty cash and numerous amounts of alcohol before fleeing in two vehicles.

A pub patron who witnessed the robbery said the group didn’t seem to care about anyone at the bar.

“One had a gun, it was scary.”

Staff could be seen hugging each other and being supported by police shortly after the robbery, with one breaking down crying while on the phone.

Detectives had gathered statements from witnesses, while armed officers stood guard.

Rogers-Williams said it was a miracle none of his staff were physically harmed, but the emotional damage would linger every time they returned.

“In my previous experiences with other employment, after ram raids and robberies, staff don’t feel safe coming back to work. It can take anywhere from a day to almost two weeks before a staff member feels comfortable coming back to work,” he said.

The bar is now offering free counselling sessions to all staff who were present during the robbery and has told them to take as much time off as needed.

Along with all the cash stolen, Rogers-Williams said the event also disrupted income as the bar was forced to close ahead of the New Zealand Warriors’ biggest match of their season.

“We had spent weeks getting our sound system upgraded, creating new bar menus and organising food specials in anticipation of the game, but instead we have taken a massive hit.

“But above everything, I’m just glad that no one here was touched. You can replace money but you can’t replace a person,” he said.

The robbery was the fourth in three nights involving armed criminals hitting late-night businesses in the area.

Just 24 hours earlier and less than 400 metres up the road, the Harlequin Bar and Restaurant was targeted by multiple people armed with hammers and a firearm.

Rogers-Williams says he had the Harlequins staff in the Wapiti Sports Bar on Friday night, hearing more about what had happened.

He had then talked to his own staff about what to do if this situation ever happened at their venue.

“I’ve caught up with a number of other bar owners in the area and they are all questioning whether or not to open,” he said.

As of Sunday evening, the Wapiti Sports Bar had been cleaned up and was once again ready for business, but Rogers-Williams said “emotionally and mentally” he didn’t feel ready to open the doors just yet.

One of the witnesses said the robbers “knew what they were doing for sure”, and seemed to be operating in a similar fashion to three other recent robberies.

Police have confirmed they are looking into a possible connection between Saturday morning’s robbery and two others earlier this week.

Yesterday, CCTV footage was released in the hunt for multiple armed robbers, including one with a gun, who burst into an Auckland bar after it closed to steal cash.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch, said enquiries were continuing to try to identify and locate the persons responsible.

“Last night there was an increased police presence in the area. Members of the public can assist us in responding to crime by reporting suspicious behaviour in their neighbourhoods and places of work.”

Friend said police would continue to respond to any unlawful or suspicious behaviour.

“We have no tolerance for violence or unlawful activities taking place in our communities,” he said.