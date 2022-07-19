Arrest after female officer knocked unconscious

Warning: Some people may find the following video disturbing.

A female police officer was knocked unconscious after a vicious attack in an Auckland street.

The incident took place on the corner of Great South Rd and Station Rd, in the suburb of Manurewa, yesterday at 12.17pm.

Police confirmed a 27-year-old man was arrested following the attack and was due to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today charged with intent to injure.

The man was Tasered after fleeing from police on foot and assaulting the officer.

"The officer involved was knocked unconscious during this incident, and is now off work recovering. She is being well supported by her colleagues," police said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the community who witnessed this incident for their support and assistance and we appreciate those who came to the aid of our officer."

Members of the public rushed to help the officer as she lay in the middle of the street. Photo: supplied

The witness who filmed the video told The New Zealand Herald he was waiting at the traffic lights when he saw police chasing after the man who was "in an agitated state".

As the officers surrounded the man on foot, he approached a female officer and punched her in the face.

She collapsed on the street clutching her face and was tended to by shocked members of the public.

The witness told the Herald he saw blood coming from both her eyes and nose.

As the alleged attacker then tried to flee he was Tasered by another officer.

However this appeared to have little impact, and he can be seen walking away with the barbs still lodged in his back.