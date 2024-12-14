Arrest after person critically hurt in hit-and-run

A man is facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run incident in West Auckland last night.

A person was critically injured after being hit by a car on Railside Avenue in Henderson shortly after midnight and is now in hospital.

Police have now found and seized what they believe to be the vehicle involved.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failing to stop, careless driving, and two other charges.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in the Waitakere District Court on Monday.