Atmospheric river to drench parts of South Island

Heavy rain watches have been issued for parts of the South Island.

They cover the Westland District ranges, the Buller district, Tasman north-west of Motueka, the Nelson Lakes, the Bryant Range and the Rai Valley, as well as the ranges of Marlborough north-west of the inland Kaikoura Range.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said Buller and Tasman could get a month's worth of rain in 48 hours.

"Many areas probably in these regions seeing a couple of hundred millimetres or more of rain over 48 hours, so yeah this'll be some pretty beefy rain for that region."

The rain would then move up over the North Island, he said.

Meanwhile, MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said an atmospheric river was expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds in coming days, starting in the South Island and moving north.

MetService warns people in those areas to ensure their drains and gutters are clear to prepare for heavy rain.

People should avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously, it advises.

MetService says the watches are likely to be upgraded to warnings on Wednesday morning, for everywhere except the Nelson Lakes.