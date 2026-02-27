Beach where mayor went for dip unsafe

Wellington's south coast beaches have been rated unsuitable for swimming just two days after the city's mayor went for a swim in Lyall Bay to show it was safe.

The area had been off-limits to beach goers since February 4 after the Moa Point sewage plant completely failed, sending tens of millions of litres of raw sewage into Cook Strait every day since.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the beaches could reopen and mayor Andrew Little taking a dip in front of media.

But the Land Air Water Aotearoa [LAWA] website has listed much of the south coast as being unsuitable for swimming, as well the bulk of the inner harbour including Oriental Bay.

Much of the Miramar Peninsula is designated as "caution advised" for swimming.

There was rain in Wellington overnight.

Mayor Andrew Little went for a dip at Lyall Bay on Wednesday. Photo: RNZ

It was common practice for LAWA to suggest people not to swim in areas near rural or urban land for two to three days after prolonged rain.

Little said at the announcement he advised residents to check the website before swimming and follow the advice on it.

"I do want to be clear: a risk remains, but monitoring results so far show that it is low and it is now up to people to decide how they respond to the current information."

The mayor has been contacted for comment.