Bear-napped Big Ted back on duty

Big Ted on the side of the road selling eggs. Photo: Supplied

Big Ted the Canterbury roadside teddy has returned to work after his disappearance.

Big Ted. Photo: Supplied

Ted was adopted by Chris Warren and his family after being found on the side of the road.

Since just before Easter, Ted has been working to promote Warren’s roadside stall at the weekends.

But last Saturday afternoon, Ted disappeared from his Springston Rolleston Rd stand between Lincoln and Rolleston.

When the family checked their CCTV cameras, Warren was able to get a clear shot of a person in their driveway.

His wife Anna posted the image on a number of community Facebook pages and was given information about the person.

Warren passed the information on to the police. He was then told Big Ted had been found and he was returned home last week.

“The cops rang and said Big Ted was sitting at the picnic table outside the front of our house.”

Warren thanked the police and community for getting Big Ted back home.