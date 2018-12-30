Boat on fire at Waiheke Island

A boat caught fire near Waiheke Island. Photo: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A person has been rescued from a burning boat near the shoreline at Auckland's Waiheke Island.

The police launched Deodar which was involved in putting out the fire on the boat.

A police spokeswoman said a person had been taken to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The person suffered from smoke inhalation.

"Police were informed around 7am this morning of a fire on board a boat in Hauraki Gulf about 40 metres from the beach at Hooks Bay."

"At least five people are reported to have been on board the boat and have evacuated the craft. All were wearing life-jackets.

"Emergency services are in attendance, including Deodar, the Auckland Maritime Unit."