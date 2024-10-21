Business' fatal safety breaches lead to $4m settlement

Jamey Bowring. Photo: Facebook

A South Auckland business will pay a multimillion-dollar settlement for a workplace death in 2015.

Jamey Bowring, 24, was killed when a tank exploded at a hazardous substance company in Wiri.

The High Court in Auckland on Monday ordered Salters Cartage Limited and its owner, Ronald Salter, to forfeit $4 million.

The decision came after the commissioner of police made an application for civil forfeiture under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act (CPRA).

A seven-week trial was set to begin last week, however parties involved instead entered into settlement discussions.

The court agreed with police that Salter and his business financially benefited from failing to comply with requirements for handling dangerous substances and ensuring workers' safety.

Ron Salter. Photo: Supplied

Bowring's mother Sarah Ferguson said Salter minimised his role in the events that led to her son's death.

"This case was so much more than someone getting some paperwork wrong. His behaviour leading up to and since that day has been beyond unacceptable.

"Greed cannot come before safety."

Police Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said he was aware of businesses' concerns about the application of civil forfeiture for workplace health and safety offences.

"Police have no intent to use the CRPA routinely for offences against the Health and Safety at Work Act.

"This case, largely brought on the basis of breaches of regulations relating to hazardous substances, had some unique features and aggravating circumstances, including the tragic death of a young man.

"Police will however consider any future cases on a case-by-case basis."