Call for care as motorcyclists return

Now that spring has arrived, motorcyclists are bringing their bikes out of winter hibernation and hitting the roads again.

For that reason, September is officially Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Accident Compensation Corporation and the Motorcycle Safety Advisory Council are urging riders and other road users to be wary.

ACC injury prevention partner Dave Keilty said more than 50% of motorcyclists de-registered and put their bikes away over the winter months.

"But now you’re going to see those bikes start to come back out in the warmer weather.

"So, all of a sudden, from a car driver’s perspective, bikes are everywhere — they seem to be coming from all directions at speed, and it can be quite daunting," Mr Keilty said.

From a motorcyclist’s perspective, it was important to ease back into riding after the long break, he said.

"This month is a time to refresh your skills, or knock your sharp edges off anything that might have gone a bit rusty over the break."

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month aimed to reduce the number of ACC claims made for motorbike-related injuries, he said.

In 2022, the ACC accepted 4185 motorbike-related injury claims with a total cost of $119 million.

The leading regions for motorbike-related injuries last year were Auckland (1045), Waikato (617), Canterbury (471) and Bay of Plenty (345).

Otago had 198 claims and Southland had 77, costing $4.98 million.

Motorcyclists made up 4% of the total motor vehicles on the road, but in 2022 they made up 20% of the cost of road crashes, Mr Keilty said.

"One reason for this is due to the lack of protection motorcyclists have compared to other vehicles, making riders 21 times more likely to be killed or severely injured in a crash."

Motorbike riders and car drivers were both responsible for reducing motorcycle fatalities and injuries, he said.

"Riders need to make sure their gear and bikes are in good condition before hitting the roads.

"Car drivers should keep an eye out for motorcyclists, particularly at intersections."

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency data from 2016-20 shows there were 2758 crashes involving a motorcycle or moped at urban intersections.

Of those, 538 involved serious injury and 38 were fatalities.

Drivers were at fault in 90% of crashes between cars and motorbikes at urban intersections.

"We’ve got to be more aware of the dangers at intersections — all of us," Mr Keilty said.

"Look again for motorcyclists, not just the gap. Be aware of your blind spots."

He also recommended riders brush up their safety skills by attending an ACC-run Ride Forever coaching programme.

"Riders who have completed a Ride Forever course are up to 50% less likely to lodge a motorcycle-related accident claim than non-trained riders."

