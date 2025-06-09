Canterbury river death victim named

Police have named the person who died in a water incident at a Canterbury river.

He was Phelan McDade, 25, from Napier.

McDade's body was found in Boyle River, near Hurunui.

Police were alerted to a helicopter locating a body at 3.15pm on Thursday last week, they said in a statement shortly after the body was found.

Enquiries into the death are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

- APL