Canterbury river death victim named

Police have named the person who died in a water incident at a Canterbury river.
He was Phelan McDade, 25, from Napier.
McDade's body was found in Boyle River, near Hurunui.
Police were alerted to a helicopter locating a body at 3.15pm on Thursday last week, they said in a statement shortly after the body was found.
Enquiries into the death are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.
- APL