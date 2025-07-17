Charges laid over neglect in unexplained child death

Alestra Kepa-Hati suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two head injuries leading up to her death in 2015. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

Northland police investigating the unexplained historic death of a child in Kaikohe have arrested and charged two people with neglect.

Four-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati died in October 2015 and police have continued to investigate her death.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Syddall of Northland CIB, said police had now arrested a man and woman in relation to the ongoing investigation.

"Today we arrested a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, who have both been charged with four counts of neglect of a child under 18.

"Three of those charges relate to Alestra and one to another child."

Syddall said police had been working to gather information about the circumstances leading up to Alestra's death.

The child suffered a broken arm, broken pelvis and two separate head injuries in the weeks leading up to her death.

"The death of a child is a tragic and distressing incident for all involved.

"We would like to thank those members of the community who have come forward and provided information so far."

The pair will appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.

Police said they could not comment further while the matter was before the court.