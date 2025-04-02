Wednesday, 2 April 2025

Child in car that rammed officers, police say

    The scene where four vehicles - including three police cars - were rammed. Photo: RNZ / Bill Hickman
    A child was in the car at the time when a driver rammed police cars and injured five officers, police say.

    Four vehicles, including three police cars, were hit by a driver attempting to escape officers in the Lower Hutt suburb of Epuni.

    Five officers received minor injuries and cars were extensively damaged in the "quick-moving" incident on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

    Police have also confirmed to RNZ that a child known to the driver that rammed officers was in the car.

    A 49-year-old man is appearing in Hutt Valley Court today on charges of aggravated assault and failing to stop for police.

    RNZ