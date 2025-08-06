Child dies after crash

Photo: Getty Images

A child has died after a two-car crash in Kaikohe on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Christan Fouhy said a family was travelling in one of the vehicles at the time.

"In that vehicle multiple occupants were injured and sadly, a child has lost her life as a result of this crash," Fouhy said.

"I'm unable to confirm further details about the girl at this very early stage."

The occupants of a second car fled on foot after the accident.

Police said a man who they think was the driver was found shortly after, and a second man was found soon after that.

St John said it had responded with two ambulances, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle.

One patient was flown to Whangārei Hospital and another to Auckland City Hospital, both in a serious condition.

Four more patients, in moderate and minor conditions, were transported to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

"We are particularly interested in sightings of a white Toyota Mark X being driven erratically on Orrs Road, or the wider Kaikohe area prior to the crash."