Child hit by car on Auckland driveway dies

A child has died after being hit by a car on a driveway in central Auckland this morning.

Police were notified of the incident, in Watling St, Epsom, about 8.45am.

“Sadly we can advise the child has died at the scene,” police said.

Watling St has been closed between St Andrews Rd and Morvern Rd while emergency services are at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and an investigation is under way.