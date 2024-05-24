Urgent calls for sightings of missing Chch man

Ryan Becker was last seen on Devine Drive, Templeton. Photo: Police

Police are urgently appealing for sightings of a missing Christchurch man who has a medical condition.

A police spokesperson said Ryan Becker was last seen on Devine Drive, Templeton, around 1pm on Friday.

He has been reported missing to police. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie and shorts and is most likely still in the Templeton, Hornby or Rolleston areas.

"Ryan has a medical condition and police and his family have serious concerns for his welfare," the spokesperson said.

"If you see him please call police immediately on 111 and reference event number P058834626."