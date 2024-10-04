Man dead after Christchurch workplace accident

The Smith Crane and Construction yard on Johns Rd. Photo: Google

A man has died at a Christchurch workplace this morning after a tyre is understood to have exploded.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the workplace about 9.15am on Friday.

It is understood the man died after a tyre exploded at Smith Crane & Construction on Johns Rd in Harewood, chrislynchmedia.com reported.

The victim was reportedly repairing a flat tyre and using a forklift when the incident occurred.

The police spokesperson said WorkSafe had been advised of the death.

“Police will be making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.”

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and operations manager to the scene.

St John referred all questions to the police.